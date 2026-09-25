US To Appeal Calif. Wind Farm's $49.4M In Cash Grants

By Kat Lucero ( September 25, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The federal government will appeal the U.S. Court of Federal Claims' July approval of $49.4 million in additional renewable energy cash grants to the country's second-largest wind farm, which has been embroiled in a decade-old dispute over the funds, according to a filing Friday....
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