Apple, Amazon Face Trimmed Class Action Over Reseller Pact
By Isabel Jackson ( September 28, 2026, 10:47 PM BST) -- Apple and Amazon must face a trimmed-down class action after the Competition Appeal Tribunal partially certified a resurrected claim on Monday alleging that the companies colluded to exclude resellers of Apple products from Amazon's U.K. marketplace....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.