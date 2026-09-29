DC Circ. Won't Rehear Ute Tribe's 1.5M-Acre Land Fight
By Crystal Owens ( September 29, 2026, 2:15 PM EDT) -- An en banc D.C. Circuit won't rehear a Utah tribe's petition to overturn a decision that says it has no compensable title to 1.5 million acres in the state after the Indigenous nation argued that the lower court misinterpreted an 1880 law....
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