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Don't Overstep On Submarine Cable License Regs, FCC Told

By Nadia Dreid ( September 28, 2026, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should shy away from implementing regulations for submarine cable landing licenses that would apply a uniform standard to all cable systems regardless of risk, says one of the country's biggest telecom trade groups....

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