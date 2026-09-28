OpenAI Says ChatGPT Not Liable For FSU Shooter's Crimes

By Mike Curley ( September 28, 2026, 2:04 PM EDT) -- OpenAI and its affiliates are urging a Florida federal court to throw out a suit from a woman alleging that its ChatGPT program encouraged the mass shooting at Florida State University in April 2025, saying it could not have known what the shooter planned and had no duty to warn in a way that could have prevented the shooting....
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