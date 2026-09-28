Kirkland, White & Case Lead Defense Firm's $1.25B SPAC Deal
By Al Barbarino ( September 28, 2026, 2:30 PM EDT) -- REDLattice and blank check company Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. said Monday they have agreed to merge in a deal that would take the cyber intelligence company public at a $1.25 billion premoney enterprise value....
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