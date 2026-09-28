Trump Asks Justices To Restore Fed. Prison Trans Care Ban

By Gianna Ferrarin ( September 28, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to halt a district court order barring the Bureau of Prisons from enforcing a ban on gender dysphoria care for transgender people incarcerated in BOP facilities, arguing the lower court stepped beyond its proper role. ...
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