NASCAR Team Says Docket Error Doesn't Warrant Default

By Elaine Briseño ( September 28, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Joe Gibbs Racing has asked a North Carolina federal judge not to hand its former competition director and his current NASCAR team an entry of default over an inadvertently missed deadline, arguing it has so far participated fully in the litigation....
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