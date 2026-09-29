NHTSA Fuel Economy Regs Overhaul Crushes EV Ambitions

By Linda Chiem ( September 29, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The elimination of strict federal mandates for higher fuel efficiency in new cars crushes momentum for the U.S. auto industry to pivot toward alternative-powered vehicles, ensuring that manufacturers will again be caught in litigation limbo as environmental groups prepare challenges to seemingly inconsequential standards with no penalties, experts say....
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