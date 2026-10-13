Cozen Says Rival Weaponized Florida Mediation Law

By Carolina Bolado ( October 13, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor urged a Florida appeals court Tuesday to reverse a judgment in favor of Mintz Truppman PA in a long-running dispute over an alleged breach of mediation confidentiality, calling the rival firm's suit an "unprecedented attempt to weaponize the Mediation Confidentiality Act."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.