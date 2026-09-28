Logan Seeks US Nod For $11.9B Hong Kong Restructuring
By Hilary Russ ( September 28, 2026, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Chinese real estate developer Logan Group Co. Ltd. on Monday asked a Texas bankruptcy court for U.S. recognition of an $11.9 billion debt restructuring scheme in Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands....
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