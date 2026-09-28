Insurer Gets Hotel Co.'s $12.5M Storm Loss Suit Trimmed
By Hope Patti ( September 28, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal court on Monday tossed a hotel group's claim that a Liberty Mutual unit committed unfair and deceptive trade practices in violation of state law after it denied the group's $12.5 million business interruption loss claim stemming from Hurricane Helene....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.