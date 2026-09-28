Group Says DHS Wrongly Axed Naturalization Services Grant

By Ganesh Setty ( September 28, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- An Oregon-based nonprofit told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security unlawfully canceled its grant helping immigrants prepare for naturalization, slamming its justification that the work didn't align with department priorities....
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