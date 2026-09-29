Fed Bill Seeks To End NY Control Of Seneca Policing

By Crystal Owens ( September 29, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has introduced companion legislation that will establish a path to end a federal law that gave the state criminal jurisdiction over Seneca Nation territory, which is designed to resolve overlapping responsibilities among federal, state and tribal authorities....
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