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British Airways Beats £5.8M Tax Bill For Worker Hotel Stays

By Kevin Pinner ( September 28, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Money that British Airways spent on London hotel rooms for cabin crew members working back-to-back shifts was not employee income subject to nearly £5.8 million ($7.7 million) in taxes, a U.K. court ruled Monday, saying the funds were deductible travel expenses....

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