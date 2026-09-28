Broadfield, Loeb Guide $587M Aerospace SPAC Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( September 28, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Aerospace and defense company Astro Digital US, advised by Broadfield LLP, on Monday announced plans to go public by merging with Loeb & Loeb LLP-led special purpose acquisition company Proem Acquisition Corp I in a deal that values it at a pro forma post-money enterprise value of roughly $587 million....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.