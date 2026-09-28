Podcaster Sues Over $720K Aspen Remodel Fee
By Zach Dupont ( September 28, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A podcaster and New York University professor has claimed in Colorado federal court that a Colorado county improperly imposed an employee housing impact fee on the remodel of their home in violation of Colorado law and the Fifth Amendment....
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