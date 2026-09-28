White Worker Gets 2nd Chance In Race Training Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( September 28, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit reinstated Monday a white worker's claims that the City of Seattle subjected him to harassment by pushing race bias trainings that caused his colleagues to villainize white people, ruling that negative comments he received about his race were enough to keep the case in court....
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