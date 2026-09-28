Apple Briefs Set Stage For Challenge To Record $5.7B Verdict

By Ryan Davis ( September 28, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Friday's $5.7 billion verdict against Apple Inc. for infringing Taction Technology Inc.'s vibration technology patents is the largest in history, eclipsing many others that have been overturned, and filings by Apple preview its arguments for why this one should meet the same fate....
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