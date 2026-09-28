'Migration' Copying Suit Is For The Birds, Mike White Says

By Craig Clough ( September 28, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Universal City Studios, Illumination Entertainment and "White Lotus" creator Mike White urged a California federal judge Monday to toss a writer's lawsuit claiming they stole his script for the 2023 film "Migration," saying the movie is not substantially similar to the unpublished screenplay, and the complaint does not plausibly allege that they had access to it....
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