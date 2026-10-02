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Expert Analysis

New DNA Screening Standard Has No Clear Playbook

By Ashwin Ram ( October 2, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 13, the National Science and Technology Council's standard for screening mail-order DNA shifts from resemblance to function. The companies that turn a customer's text file into a physical vial are the last checkpoint before a dangerous molecule exists, and they must begin catching sequences that are dangerous because of what they do, not because they resemble something on a government list. The guidance meant to make that standard administrable was promised before the deadline. It has not issued....

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