Texas Medicaid Fraud Decision Leaves 2 Open Questions

By Kwaku Akowuah, Jaime Jones and Matthew Bergs ( October 1, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- In Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings v. The State of Texas and NPT Associates, a significant decision for healthcare providers facing claims under the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act, the Texas Supreme Court reinstated summary judgment for a laboratory testing company on June 19, holding that the TMFPA's omissions provision requires proof of materiality even though that provision — unlike other provisions of the act — does not use the word "material."...
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