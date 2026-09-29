Cancer Patients Can't Get Class Status In Proton Beam Suit
By Grace Elletson ( September 29, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge shot down a BlueCross BlueShield health plan member's bid for class certification in his suit claiming the insurer wrongfully denied coverage for a proton beam cancer treatment it deemed investigatory, stating the case would require too much individual math to assess each patient's potential damages....
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