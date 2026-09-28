Parler Wasn't Worth Much When CEO Was Fired, Jury Told
By Cara Salvatore ( September 28, 2026, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A company valuation expert testified Monday in the trial over Parler's 2021 ouster of its CEO that the company had little value at the time and that insider estimates in the hundreds of millions of dollars were "speculation."...
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