Suit Accuses USDA Of Unlawfully Gutting Aid For Rural Solar
By Tom Lotshaw ( September 29, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A coalition including farm and renewable energy trade groups has accused the Trump administration of abruptly and unlawfully making most solar projects ineligible for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant and loan program created to advance renewable energy in rural areas....
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