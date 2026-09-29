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Latham, Wilson Sonsini Guide AMD's $8.2B World Labs Buy

By Al Barbarino ( September 29, 2026, 2:42 PM EDT) -- AMD has agreed to buy AI model developer and research lab World Labs in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $8.2 billion, acquiring a team that the chipmaker said will help bolster its efforts to develop AI infrastructure for emerging models and applications....

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