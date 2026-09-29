Walmart, Energizer Battery Buyers Lose Antitrust Cert. Bid

By Craig Clough ( September 29, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge denied class certification Monday in three suits alleging Energizer schemed with Walmart to artificially inflate disposable battery prices, finding the buyers' economists' regression models comparing battery prices to lighting products could not reliably show the alleged agreement raised prices....
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