Davis-Bacon Rule Fight Resumes In Texas

By Benjamin Morse ( September 29, 2026, 11:44 AM EDT) -- A Texas federal court will rule on dueling bids for early wins between construction groups and the U.S. Department of Labor over a challenge to 2023 Davis-Bacon Act regulations, according to an order lifting a stay in the case....
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