Chinese, Indian Electrodes Dumped, Commerce Finds

By Jack McLoone ( September 29, 2026, 11:25 AM EDT) -- Imports of electrodes used for smelting from India and China are facing possible antidumping duties, the U.S. Department of Commerce said Tuesday, finding they are being sold in the U.S. at less than fair value....
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