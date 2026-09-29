7th Circ. Skeptical Of Reviving License Plate Surveillance Suit
By Lauraann Wood ( September 29, 2026, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel seemed skeptical Tuesday that it should revive two Cook County residents' lawsuit claiming the Illinois State Police subject residents to unconstitutional searches through automatic license plate reading cameras whose data is saved for months....
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