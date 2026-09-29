Feds Ask 4th Circ. To Affirm Conviction In Fake Contracts Plot
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 29, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked the Fourth Circuit to affirm the conviction of a man accused of defrauding investors through fake NASA contracts who is looking to withdraw his guilty plea and have the trial court judge removed for bias....
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