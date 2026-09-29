SEC Says Investors Lost $15M In Crypto, AI Scams
By Jessica Corso ( September 29, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a pair of lawsuits Tuesday against companies likely controlled by individuals abroad who it says scammed customers out of $15 million involving cryptocurrency trading and fake artificial intelligence-backed bots....
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