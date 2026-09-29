Providence Tells Wash. Justices $230M Loss Upends CBAs

By Ben Adlin ( September 29, 2026, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Providence Health & Services, Washington state's largest healthcare provider, urged the state's highest court on Tuesday to overturn workers' $230 million trial win over missed meal breaks, arguing that the judgment could put large employers at risk for complying with collective bargaining agreements....
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