Reed Smith Adds AI, Data And Cyber Partner In Chicago
By James Boyle ( September 29, 2026, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP announced Tuesday that an attorney specializing in cybersecurity and data privacy matters has moved her practice to the firm's Chicago office after more than two years with Neal Gerber & Eisenberg LLP....
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