Clancy Atty Seeks Jury Note, Sidebar Discussions About Juror
By Carolyn Muyskens ( September 29, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A lawyer representing Lindsay Clancy argued Tuesday a Massachusetts state court judge should release a jury note about an individual juror and transcripts of sidebar conversations that took place before her mistrial on murder charges, a request that prosecutors said could make future juries reluctant to report juror issues....
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