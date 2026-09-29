FCC Looking To Duck Mandamus In 2021 RF Exposure Order

By Nadia Dreid ( September 29, 2026, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Five years after the D.C. Circuit told the FCC it needed to provide more in-depth reasoning for why it believes cellphones and other wireless devices don't pose a risk to humans, the agency is arguing it needs more time to sort out a response....
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