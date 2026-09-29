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Aldi Sued Over Online Order Delivery Fees By SNAP Users

By Gina Kim ( September 29, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Aldi illegally charges ancillary, nonfood-related delivery, expedited fulfillment and convenience fees to customers who use SNAP-EBT benefits to buy grocery items online through Instacart or Aldi Express, alleges a proposed consumer protection class action filed Monday in California state court. ...

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