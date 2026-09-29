NYC Property Owners Say 2nd-Home Tax Is Unconstitutional

By Isaac Monterose ( September 29, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A group of New York City property owners and other parties sued the New York state government on Tuesday over its pied-à-terre tax for certain high-value second homes, alleging in state court that the tax is unconstitutional because it discriminates against people who don't primarily live in the city....
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