Fla. Says 12-Juror Rule Will Upend Thousands Of Convictions

By Brandon Lowrey ( September 29, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Florida has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to keep intact a decades-old precedent that lets states use juries of fewer than 12 people in serious criminal cases, arguing that overruling the case would throw into question an overwhelming number of convictions in seven states....
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