3rd Circ. Affirms Thomson Reuters' Westlaw AI Copyright Win
By Ivan Moreno ( September 29, 2026, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday upheld Thomson Reuters' victory against Ross Intelligence Inc. in the first U.S. appellate ruling to address whether artificial intelligence training can be fair use of copyrighted material, upholding a Delaware federal court's decision that the startup infringed Westlaw headnotes by using material derived from them to develop an AI-powered legal search tool....
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