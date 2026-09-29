Del. Chancery Rejects Saama Founder's $68M Earnout Bid
By Jarek Rutz ( September 29, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has rejected a bid from Saama Technologies founder Suresh Katta for a $67.5 million earnout tied to Carlyle Group's 2021 investment in the clinical data company and ordered him to pay Saama about $7.3 million, finding that he acted in bad faith by pushing contracts that damaged the business to maximize the payout....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.