Anadarko Investors Ink $114M Deal Over Axed Oilfield Project
By Lauren Berg ( September 29, 2026, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A class of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. investors asked a Texas federal judge to greenlight a $114.5 million settlement resolving their long-running claims that the company misrepresented the viability of the Shenandoah deepwater oil field in the Gulf of Mexico before abandoning the project and tanking the company's stock....
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