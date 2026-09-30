Bristol-Myers, Natco And More Can't Ditch Cancer Drug MDL

By Hailey Konnath ( September 30, 2026, 12:04 AM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Tuesday refused to throw out sprawling antitrust multidistrict litigation over Celgene Corp.'s cancer drug Revlimid filed against Bristol-Myers Squibb, Natco Pharma, AbbVie and other pharmaceutical companies, ruling that buyers' pay-for-delay claims are plausible at this stage in the litigation....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.