Icee Scores $23M In Slush Puppie Frozen Drink TM Fight
By Elliot Weld ( September 30, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Frozen drink company Icee was awarded $23 million in damages against rival Slush Puppie Ltd. by an Ohio federal judge who found that Slush Puppie had tried to divert customers to a product called Slushy Jack's and capitalize on Slush Puppie's brand recognition after selling the trademark rights to it....
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