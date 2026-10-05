'Encouraging' Signs By 10th Circ. In Opt-Out Suit, Banks Say

By Rachel Konieczny ( October 5, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Banking industry stakeholders and their counsel spoke candidly Monday about their pending challenge before the Tenth Circuit to a Colorado law intended to curb high-cost lending in the state, saying the law instead harms consumers and that the en banc court seemed inclined to side with the banking groups....
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