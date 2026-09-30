Argentina Threatens UK With Arbitration In Falklands Oil Fight

By Joyce Hanson ( September 30, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Argentina President Javier Milei has told the British government to cease development of the Sea Lion oil drilling project off the coast of the Falkland Islands, threatening to initiate international arbitration proceedings over the "illegal plundering" of the archipelago of Atlantic islands also known as the Malvinas....
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