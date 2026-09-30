Crypto Analysis Biz Escapes Most Claims In Fraud Row

By Emlyn Cameron ( September 30, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has cut down the majority of claims that defunct cryptocurrency platform Celsius Network LLC's litigation agent brought against blockchain analysis company Chainalysis Inc., leaving one claim wholly intact while dismissing the others either permanently or contingently....
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