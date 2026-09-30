EEOC Sues Staffing Firm Over 'ONLY H1B' Job Notice
By Elaine Briseño ( September 30, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued an information technology recruiting firm over alleged discriminatory practices after the company allegedly broke off contact with an American applicant after he questioned the legality of the recruiting email designated "ONLY H1B."...
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