Ex-BDO Partner Says Board Retaliated With Equity Cut

By Jarek Rutz ( September 30, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A former BDO USA partner urged the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday to revive claims that the accounting firm improperly stripped him of equity after he announced plans to retire, arguing that even broad contractual discretion cannot be used in bad faith or retaliation....
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