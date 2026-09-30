Amazon, Investor Clash Over Del. Forum Limits On Records
By Jarek Rutz ( September 30, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. and a stockholder seeking company records clashed before the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday over whether the investor should be restricted to using those documents in Delaware litigation, with the stockholder arguing the condition is too broad and Amazon saying it protects against duplicative lawsuits in multiple courts....
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